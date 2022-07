Clever Guinea Pig Performs 19 Tricks in One Minute

A very clever guinea pig named Coco, who lives in North Carolina with her human Carolina Cavies, performed a remarkable 19 tricks in just under one minute. The tricks included circle legs, figure eight through legs, high fives, hoop jumps, bell ringing, and pocket picking, just to name a few.

Coco and Cavies have been trying to beat that time with further practice.

