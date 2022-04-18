Frasier Crane Argues About Grunge Music With His Family in an Amusing Parody of ‘Frasier’

In a rather amusing parody by Jon Blair based on the 1990s sitcom Frasier, the Fraiser Crane announces his plans to see Pearl Jam that evening, therefore ensuring that brother Niles, father Martin, housekeeper Daphne, and even dog Eddie had an opinion that they needed to loudly express.

Frasier’s evening plans are ruined; Martin offers an unhelpful alternative.

Also mentioned in this parody is the confusing jumble of Seattle musicians and bands such as Temple of the Dog, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, and even the non-Seattle band Stone Temple Pilots.

Daphne: Dr. Crane haven’t you heard? Pearl Jam isn’t performing tonight. Word has it they’ve joined some sort of supergroup Frasier Oh dear god. What the hell is Temple of the Dog?