The 1960s Television Origins Behind the ‘I-I-I-I-I’ Sample in the Dee-Lite Song ‘Groove Is in the Heart’

During a fascinating episode of the One Song podcast, musician Luxxury and DJ Diallo Riddle spoke about the 1990 hit single “Groove Is in the Heart” by Deee-Lite, specifically noting the 1960s television origins of the song’s famous “I-I-I-I-I” sample, which came from Eva Gabor‘s character Lisa Douglas in Green Acres.

This is a really fun sample because it actually comes from this…This is the “Green Acres” theme from 1966 and that little moment is Eva Gabor, right here. (“I get allergic smelling hay”) and in the mix, they’ve done a kind of classic early sampling