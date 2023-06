An Armored Green Goblin Made Out of Soda Cans

Minimaus Crafts created a shiny armored Green Goblin using recycled soda cans and other household products. The artist revealed the painstaking process of transforming the aluminum cans into a evil supervillain.

36 Sprite, 11 Royal purple, 4 Royal orange, 2 Coke brown, 1 Pepsi black. superglue mighty bond, gluegun, popsicle sticks, Bbq sticks, bond paper, double sided tape, paperclips.

They also made other Marvel characters, such as Deadpool and Iron Man, out of soda cans.

via The Awesomer