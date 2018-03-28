Laughing Squid

Why Columns of Greek and Roman Inspired Buildings Are Adorned With the Same Leaf Design

In a verdant episode of of Vox Almanac, video producer Phil Edwards explained why the columns of so many Greek and Roman buildings and those inspired by them are adorned with the very same leaf pattern. It first started as a myth propagated by Roman historian Vitruvius, which gave credit to sculptor Callimachus for the original design. No matter the origin, this ornate column style was very popular and became known the Corinthian Order.

These leaves actually have an originating myth courtesy of the writer Vitruvius, crediting Callimachus for the Corinthian column design. The acanthus leaves on the column have remained consistent over millennia, and, over time, have come to represent more than just a sturdy plant.

