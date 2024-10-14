100 Majestic Elephant Sculptures Migrate Around the United States to Raise Biodiversity Awareness

The Coexistence Collective, a community of 200 indigenous artisans from several communities of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in Tamil Nadu, South India have created “The Great Elephant Migration”, which features 100 elephants made out of Lantana camara, an invasive weed that is harmful to animals.

Each member of the herd is crafted with utmost care, using dried Lantana camara meticulously wrapped around a sturdy steel rebar frame, and finished with a protective Osmo Oil coating to ensure outdoor durability and beauty.

Their visit to New York City showcased the dichotomy of these wild animals in one of the busiest cities in the world.

The 100-strong herd can be found throughout the Meatpacking District. The sight of elephants amongst buildings and bustling streets draws parallels to the reality in India, where wild elephants often wander into cities, navigating urbanizing landscapes.

The elephant sculptures can be purchased and donations are also welcome. The exhibition is free to all.

All funds raised through the The Great Elephant Migration will be directed to projects that protect biodiversity and enable people and wildlife to share space….The Great Elephant Migration is free and open to the public to visit. Come, walk amongst the herd and coexist with elephants in the heart of New York City.

This majestic herd is truly migrating, as it is touring the United States in 2024-25 to bring awareness to biodiversity and fund projects that foster human coexistence with animals. The herd started their tour in Newport Beach, Rhode Island. After New York, it will be moving on to Miami Beach, Florida, then to Browning, Montana. From there they go to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and the US tour concludes in Los Angeles, California.

The Great Elephant Migration is a global fundraising adventure to amplify indigenous knowledge and inspire the human race, to share space. …The elephants are currently on their biggest adventure yet, migrating across the US to inspire the human race to share space.

photo by Lori Dorn

photo by Lori Dorn

photo by Lori Dorn

photo by Scott Beale

photo by Scott Beale

photo by Scott Beale