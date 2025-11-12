The Great Depression of 1929 Explained With Bananas

The very aptly named Primate Economics explained the very specific set of circumstances that led up to the devastating effects of the Great Depression of 1929, using “monkeys” and bananas in place of people and dollars.

The year is 1929. Banana market at all-time high. …The monkey president tells nation: We in America today are nearer to the final triumph over poverty than ever before in the history of any land. Then one day later, bananas go to zero.12 million monkeys unemployed. Monkey factories shut down. World economic collapse.

Primate Economics also explained tariffs in a similar manner, as the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act contributed to the deteriorating economic environment of the Great Depression.