Industrial designer Lilach Greenblatt of Peleg Design has created the Gratiator, a cheese grater resembling a handy little sword that is ready for some cheesy adventures. It is available to pre-order from Animi Causa Botique and the Peleg Design shop with a ship date of July 23rd, 2017.

Grating cheese does not need to be a battle… But, it can be an adventure with this handy little sword!

Use it to grate your cheese easily, just as they did in Roman times. Probably…

via The Awesomer