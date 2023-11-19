Grand Funk Railroad Plays ‘I’m Your Captain’ at Record Breaking Shea Stadium Show in 1971

Grand Funk Railroad played a sold-out show in July of 1971 at the now-defunct Shea Stadium in Queens, New York City, performing their hit song “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)” to a packed stadium of appreciative fans. The 55,000 available tickets for this show were sold out in an amazing 72 hours, breaking the 1965 record set by The Beatles and remaining in place until the stadium was demolished in 2008.

