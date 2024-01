A Uniquely Long Tattoo of Grampa Simpson and His ‘Onion on My Belt Story’ From ‘The Simpsons’ Season 4

Jon Arton, a talented tattoo artist in Birmingham, England, shared footage of a uniquely long and rolling tattoo that features an image of Grampa Simpson with the text from his famous “onion on my belt” story, which he told in the 17th episode of the fourth season of The Simpsons.

This tattoo is simultaneously amazing and awful!

Here’s the original scene from the series.

via Miss Cellania