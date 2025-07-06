Gordon Ramsay Describes His Ideal Last Meal

Gordon Ramsay sat down with Josh Scherer of Mythical Kitchen to share what food he wanted for his last meal, noting that he was too busy to think about death and would rather enjoy it while he could.

Right, I’m Gordon Ramsay, and my last meal would be a full English breakfast. Butter chicken, chicken wings, and an In-N-Out burger. Beef Wellington with a delicious Monkey 47 Gin and Tonic. And then finally, a delicious sticky toffee pudding, deep fried Mars bar for dessert.

While enjoying a proper full English breakfast, Ramsay talked about his upbringing and family.

I grew up in a council estate. I’m not too sure what the reference is in the U.S. ….Government housing. And scrambled eggs was a dream.And so, this reminiscence right back, you know, to sort of five, six years of age. And you just woke up with the smell of bacon. Mum would bake bread. The thought of, you know, $250 a kilo white truffles on my scrambled egg, man, she would kick my ass.

He then moved on to the second course, which was chicken wings, an “animal style” burger from In-N-Out Burger, and butter chicken curry. As he ate, Ramsay talked about how he came to love fish curry and his subsequent visits to India to learn proper technique, how he became the chef he is today, and the concern he has about drug abuse within the restaurant industry.

Everyone thinks it’s a cool image and it’s a rock and roll image, but it’s not. It’s a trained, mentally, physically, adapted, you know, mindset. And so those that can’t get there think that some controlled substance will help you get there….It’s on par with athletes. And so, a lot of individuals think that you need that substance because it’s rock and roll. to stay at that level, it’s absolute bullshit.

The third course consisted of Beef Wellington and a refreshing gin and tonic. Ramsay was absolutely impressed with the cook on the Wellington, a dish for which he is very well known. Ramsay shared his history with the dish.

When we first opened Claridge’s, early 2000, I wanted to sort of be a little bit more, sort of, disruptive with the retro. And I’m fed up with that old fart mentality that nothing should change. Our job was to change it.

The fourth and final course featured sticky toffee pudding and deep dried Mars Bar while talking about his mum, parenting, connecting to others through grief, his legacy, and who Ramsay would like to share his last meal with.

It’s gotta be my wife.

During the interview, Ramsay mentioned that he was unhappy with the hot wings he was fed on Hot Ones.

Those wings were shit. And that was like sucking on my grandad’s toenails. They were that bad. Sean knew they were bad. Okay, and when you got a sauce like that, masking, that dried chicken, I said, next time around, I’ll supply the wings.

Gordon Ramsay on ‘Hot Ones’