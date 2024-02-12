The Secret Off-Menu Items at In-N-Out Burger

Andy Riesmeyer of KTLA spoke with Chef George Geary about the secret, off-menu items at In-N-Out Burger.

You might order “Animal-Style” every time, but do you really know all the secret menu items at In-N-Out Burger?

The pair met at the Baldwin Park eatery to sample some of these recipes, which include the “Flying Dutchman” burger, which features two slices of cheese between two patties, “Sport Peppers”, “Light Fry Fries”, “Lemon Fries”, and various shake and beverage combinations.

For example, you can have “Sport Peppers” (aka. pepperoncini) smashed into the patty. Not sure if you want a chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry milkshake? Ask for a “Side-by-Side” and mix two flavors, or get a “Neapolitan Shake” that mixes all three… You can technically make a float with any of the soft drinks with soft serve.

via Boing Boing