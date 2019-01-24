A Very Forthright Gordon Ramsay Struggles to Eat Increasingly Spicy Hot Wings While Talking About Food

The premiere episode of the eighth season of Hot Ones featured celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who agreed to be on the show at the behest of his family. Predictably, upon first bite, Ramsay immediately critiqued how the wings were prepared. Host Sean Evans laughed it off and launched into a hilarious series of questions about Ramsay’s career, his television empire, his teachers and his most historic experiences. Ramsey answered in his distinctive forthright way as he consumed increasingly hot wings.

Ramsay’s delicate palate had difficulty as the wings got more and more spicy, referring again and again to what the sauce was doing to his intestines. As they approached the last two, Evans asked Ramsey about certain food trends like the spaghetti donut, sushi croissant and the avo-latte, all of which he dismissed as stupid. Ramsay finally crashed and burned at the second to last hottest wing, but somehow he soldiered on to the end.

Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most decorated and successful chefs, with an empire that includes more than a dozen restaurants, countless best-selling cookbooks, and seven hit TV shows, including Master Chef Jr., which returns to Fox this February. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the MOST-REQUESTED GUEST in Hot Ones history finally sits face-to-face with Sean Evans. Despite his misgivings about the culinary quality of the wings of death, Gordon throws himself into the challenge full force. Along the way, he discusses his chef influences, explains how to make the perfect scrambled eggs, and tries to find an antidote to spicy food.

? NEW #HotOnes ALERT?

We’re starting Season 8 strong w/ our MOST-REQUESTED GUEST. Watch @GordonRamsay throw himself into the challenge while being interrogated by @Seanseaevans ? ?? WATCH NOW ? https://t.co/lWkXjMaWEe Powered by @SHOBlackMonday pic.twitter.com/qvxakJmaca — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) January 24, 2019

My mouth is still burning ! Hot as Hell https://t.co/JWJ7fdEfjT — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 24, 2019

After Ramsey recovered somewhat from the assault on his innards to talk Evans through preparing perfect scrambled eggs.

Here’s footage of an impatient Ramsey raring to go in the green room before the show. Little did he know…