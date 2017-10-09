Google Pixel Buds, Wireless Headphones That Feature Amazing Real Time Language Translation

During the Google Hardware Event 2017 on October 4, hardware product manager Juston Payne introduced the new Pixel Buds, an innovative pair of self-charging wireless headphones made specifically to work with the new Pixel 2. What makes these headphones so unique is the touchpad volume and selection control embedded in the right ear, easy access to Google Assistant and an incredible real time language translation tool on board. The Pixel Buds are available for pre-order.

Google Pixel Buds are a pair of wireless earbuds that allow you to listen to media, answer calls, talk to your Assistant, translate languages, and express yourself through sleek design and intuitive controls. …Talk to more people in more places with Google Translate.Get real-time translation with Google Translate.

Great sound, big help and real-time translation. Meet Google Pixel Buds. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/psVUJDQSz7 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

CNET senior editors Lexy Savvides and Sean Hollister tested out the translation tool to see how well it worked.

With the help of your Assistant, have someone speak a foreign language into your phone to seamlessly hear the translation through your Pixel Buds. …Just touch and hold the right earbud to activate the Google Assistant on your Pixel

Here’s the video of the Google Hardware Event in its entirety, as it occurred on October 4, 2017.

via CNET