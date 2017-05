YouTuber Emma K. performed a clever experiment to see how well her Google Home and Amazon Echo would get on. Placing the two devices across from each other, Emma initiated a conversation (and unlocked an easter egg) during which the two sweetly discussed becoming friends.

Emma: Okay Google say hi to Alexa.

G: I’m so excited. I have a question for her. Alexa will you be my friend?

A: Of course we can be friends, you seem very nice.

