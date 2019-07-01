Google ‘Art Zoom’, Pop Musicians Give a Guided Tour of Ultra High Resolution Images of Iconic Works of Art

In the Google video series Art Zoom, songwriters and performers offer personal insights into iconic works of art capturing the finest detail of the high definition images using the Google Art Camera.

Each painting explored has been captured with Art Camera, which captures paintings in ultra-high resolution, “gigapixel” images, allowing you to discover paintings inch by inch.

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers takes a detailed look into The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh, performer Jarvis Cocker dives deep into La Gare Saint Lazare by Claude Monet and indie star Feist shares her thoughts about The Tower of Babel by Pieter Bruegel the Elder.