The Historic Origins Behind the ‘Wilhelm Scream of Animation’ Known as the ‘Goofy Holler’

The music and audio-focused channel Mixed Signals looked at the history behind the iconic Disney character of Goofy and the Alpine roots behind what the host calls the “Wilhelm Scream of Animation”, aka the “Goofy Holler”.

Goofy is one of Disney’s most well-known classic characters, having first appeared nearly a hundred years ago as a minor character in a short animation about Mickey Mouse, albeit with a different name. But Goofy’s truly iconic contribution to the world has been the Wilhelm scream of animation, the Goofy Holler.

The narrator notes that this holler has been used outside of Disney itself.

The Goofy Holler has come a long way from its alpine roots. First becoming one of the most iconic character sounds and then detaching even further from Goofy and becoming a sound effect quoted in all sorts of media.

