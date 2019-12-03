Laughing Squid

A Magnificent Smoke Breathing Godzilla Christmas Tree

Australian filmmaker Steven Newland created a magnificent smoke-breathing Godzilla Christmas tree. This “Treezilla” was complete with blinking red eyes, a fantastic roar, and a big mouth with pointy teeth. Newland accomplished this arboreal feat with several trees and fairly common household-ish items.

The Godzilla Christmas Tree! Made out of 4x Christmas trees, 10m chicken wire, weedmat, lights, fog machine, plastic teeth, and paper claws

The tree has since been auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Treezilla

Treezilla Mouth

Treezilla Side

Newland also created a Pac-Man themed Christmas tree that even played the game’s soundtrack.

via Geekologie

