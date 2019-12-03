Australian filmmaker Steven Newland created a magnificent smoke-breathing Godzilla Christmas tree. This “Treezilla” was complete with blinking red eyes, a fantastic roar, and a big mouth with pointy teeth. Newland accomplished this arboreal feat with several trees and fairly common household-ish items.
The Godzilla Christmas Tree! Made out of 4x Christmas trees, 10m chicken wire, weedmat, lights, fog machine, plastic teeth, and paper claws
The tree has since been auctioned off to the highest bidder.
Newland also created a Pac-Man themed Christmas tree that even played the game’s soundtrack.
via Geekologie