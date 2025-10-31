Compassionate Man Builds a ‘Hotel’ for the Unexpected Feral Goat Who Came to Live With Him

Deano Jones of CrownFox Habitat in East Austin, Texas, is an incredibly compassionate man who took in an unexpected feral male goat. Jones named the goat Frank, and with his wife Sarah King, built a neat little “Goatel” as Frank’s primary residence. The couple didn’t plan on keeping Frank, however, when the county threatened to euthanize Frank, Jones made sure that Frank had a home.

Nobody wanted him. And I guess somebody complained and they said they were going to put him down.They’re going to euthanize him. A sheriff spoke to me about it. So, I said, “Well, we’ll take him in.” If I wanted to build a shed for him to live in, but I figured why not make it look cool. I wanted to make this western themed “Goatel”.

Frank was happy to supervise and approve the construction of his new home, which included outdoor scaffolding for jumping, a nice warm straw bed, and a tetherball to play with.

Very first day that we finished the Goatel, Frank knew he had to do a walkthrough…. he had to check that scaffolding that it was properly attached to the main building. Structural integrity test, he said to make sure that it could withstand his horns.

Jones has since written No Fence Can Hold Him: The Feral Frank Story, a children’s book about his experience with Frank.

No Fence Can Hold Him tells the story of Frank — a goat who appeared out of nowhere in an Austin, Texas field and refused to be caught. Skittish, clever, and wild, he lived alone for months… until someone started building a strange little shelter just for him.

The Feral Frank Story