Energetic Coyote Jumps From Couch to Couch While Her Clumsy Goat Buddy Tries to Keep Up the Pace

Goat and Coyote Playing

A really, really energetic rescued coyote named Kate jumped all around the living room, flying from couch to couch while her clumsier goat buddy tried to keep up with all the chaotic movement happening, preferring instead to butt the pillows where Kate was momentarily hiding. According to their human Seth Simpson, the two are good friends and “the entertainment from these two is priceless”.

Kate has also been known to engage with one of the family’s dogs, however the chase between coyote and dog was a bit more balanced than with the goat.

The goat likes to take things nice and slow, preferring instead to snuggle in close on a warm human lap.

My dogs don't even cuddle and take naps on me like this goat does ?

