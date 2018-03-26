Dabchick Helps Barnaby Dixon Make a Glow-In-the-Dark Puffer Ball Puppet With a Pair of Dancing Legs

In a jumpy episode of Dabchick the Puppet by talented puppeteer Barnaby Dixon, the titular bird opened a package containing stretchy rubber puffer stress ball. After testing out its bounciness, Dabchick was thrilled to help create a new puppet with the glowing “furry” ball that sprouted a pair of dancing legs borrowed from his friend Bug.
