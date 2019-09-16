Mario and Fafa of ‘Glove and Boots’ Engage in Hilarious Improvisational Word Games on ‘No Script Day’

On a day with no script, Mario and Fafa the Groundhog of Glove and Boots hilariously engaged in a couple of improvised word games. Fafa started first with “The Word Game”, which required them both to say a word at the same time, figure out what the two words have in common and then yell out the answer. If they both say the same thing, the game was won. Mario’s game was a little less thought out, but very funny nonetheless.

It’s not as good as your game. My game is you pick somebody really big …Dwayne the Rock Johnson..Now I have to pick somebody smaller than him and we keep going until it’s done.