Fafa the Groundhog of ‘Glove and Boots’ Interviews an Ewok Who Feels He’s Being Shunned by Hollywood

In an unusual interview episode of Glove and Boots (previously), a very elegantly dressed Fafa the Groundhog visited with a somewhat indignant Ewok who stated that he and his kind are being shunned by Hollywood because there haven’t been any parts for them since Return of the Jedi in 1983.

The Ewok explained, through a translator, that they expected more after saving the galaxy. When Fafa gently reminded his guest that the Ewoks had their very own film Caravan of Courage in 1984, the Ewok refused to take any further questions.