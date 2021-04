Pilot Brent Davidson shared remarkable footage from inside his fixed-wing glider aircraft being lifted high by a Northern California headwind. The wind rolled in so strong, that Davidson was able to hover in place at over 14,000 feet above ground

While flying wave lift we ended up totally stopped over the ground. Not moving forwards, backward, up, or down. In strong conditions, mountain wave lift can take gliders to past 50,000 feet!

via Born In Space