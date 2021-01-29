A Joyous Short Film Celebrating a Talented Group of Female Longboard Skaters in Rio de Janeiro

“The Girls of Guanabara” by skate film director Brett Novak (previously) is a joyous short film that celebrates a really talented group of female longboard skaters in Rio de Janeiro, all of whom were students at the Guanabara Boards skate longboard school. The school, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, is a place that seeks to include all.

This film features an all-female group of skateboarders and represents an important part of our purpose as a longboard school – to make skateboarding inclusive for all. We witness incredible longboard dancing maneuvers combined with a level of flow and style that few male or female skateboarders in the world can muster.