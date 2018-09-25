Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Adventurous Woman Travels Around the World Documenting Tasty Treats From Each Place She Visited

by at on

The adventurous Melissa Hie of “Girl Eat World” writes about her travels all over the world. At each stop, Hie cleverly takes a photo of a local tasty treat against a distinct backdrop of the city or town she’s visiting and posts it to her very popular Instagram feed. Hie discovered her love for traveling after moving to Singapore from California.

Little did I know moving to Singapore ended up opening a whole new world to me. Thanks to Singapore’s strategic location I was able to travel to nearby Asian countries in a timely and cost-effective manner. After a short trip to Thailand, I discovered my love for being on the road. Most importantly, I discovered that you don’t have to pay a fortune to travel. The year after that I went to Europe for the first time… and the rest is history.

via My Modern Met



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP