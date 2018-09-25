Adventurous Woman Travels Around the World Documenting Tasty Treats From Each Place She Visited

The adventurous Melissa Hie of “Girl Eat World” writes about her travels all over the world. At each stop, Hie cleverly takes a photo of a local tasty treat against a distinct backdrop of the city or town she’s visiting and posts it to her very popular Instagram feed. Hie discovered her love for traveling after moving to Singapore from California.

Little did I know moving to Singapore ended up opening a whole new world to me. Thanks to Singapore’s strategic location I was able to travel to nearby Asian countries in a timely and cost-effective manner. After a short trip to Thailand, I discovered my love for being on the road. Most importantly, I discovered that you don’t have to pay a fortune to travel. The year after that I went to Europe for the first time… and the rest is history.