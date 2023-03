A Curious Pair of Giraffes Poke Their Heads Into the Breakfast Room at the Giraffe Manor Hotel in Nairobi

A pair of adorably nosy giraffes at the Giraffe Manor Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya poked their lovely heads into the breakfast room to see if any of the guests had left behind a tasty morsel or two.

Two of the wild giraffes visiting for breakfast at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya

This scene, while absolutely adorable, is not unusual at all.