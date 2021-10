Giraffes at the Oregon Zoo Enjoy Yummy Treats From Inside Carved Halloween Pumpkins

The beautiful giraffes at the Oregon Zoo (previously) took part in the annual Halloween festivities with a couple of carved pumpkins that were filled with yummy treats that the giraffes gleefully munched on in full view of the camera. The pumpkins were put up high so they were easy for the very tall animals to reach.

Those giraffes are up to pumpkin!