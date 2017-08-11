The Archaeologist, A Unique Gin Bottled and Infused With Vintage Harley Davidson Motorcycle Parts

Custom motorcycle designer Uwe Ehinger is known to many as “The Archeologist” due to his ability to find rare parts from all over the world in a quest rebuild vintage Harley Davidson motorcycles in his Hamburg, Germany shop. It was with his insatiable parts-seeking mission in mind that Ehinger came up with the idea of “infusing the spirit of Harley Davidson” into a proprietary eponymous dry gin that would share the same bottle as food safe motorcycle parts. The Archaeologist Gin comes in one of three varietals – the 1939 Flathead, the 1947 Knucklehead and the 1962 Panhead. This is a limited run series to which every presentation detail is closely attended.

Each bottle of the limited edition of “The Archaeologist” is unique and comes in tailor-made packaging that resembles the original packaging of the used motorcycle parts. Wrapped bottles, wrapped by waxed wrapping paper, which tells the story of each part in the bottle. Selected cardboard and colors. Processed with an original Heidelberg crucible printing press from 1931. Hand-stamped and sealed seal as well as the riveted hang tag with the unique serial number of the motorcycle part preserved in the bottle. All parts are specially cleaned and sealed with a tin alloy foodstuff.