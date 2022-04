Gilbert Gottfried Repeatedly Calls ‘Hollywood Squares’ Contestants ‘You Fool’ When They Answer Wrong

In a rather cringing episode of The New Hollywood Squares, the late comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who found himself to be the winning square, hilariously and repeatedly called the two contestants “You Fool!” when they erroneously agreed or disagreed with his stated answers.

Contestants trying to go for a 5 square win, but need Gilbert Gottfried to win.