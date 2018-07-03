Brooklyn Designers Create Giant Whale Out of 5 Tons of Plastic Waste For Bruges, Belgium Triennial

The Brooklyn, New York architectural and lighting design agency STUDIOKCA created an absolutely stunning sculpture of a giant whale breaching the Bruges, Belgium waterfront in honor of the city’s Liquid City Triennial Celebration. This sculpture, called “Skyscraper (The Bruges Whale)“, was made with over five tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean by the artists along with a team of conservationists from Wild Hawaii and funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

How to build a whale: piece by piece. Come see our latest work, Skyscraper (the Bruges Whale), made of 5 tons of plastic waste pulled out of the ocean…in the city of Bruges, Belgium – powerful reminder of the 150,000,000 tons of plastic waste still swimming in our waters. Skyscraper is a physical example of why we need to change how we use and dispose of plastic in the world today.