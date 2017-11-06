Laughing Squid

Giant Sharks Attack a Small Submarine In Competition for a Whale Carcass on ‘Blue Planet’

Shark Attacks Submarine

In fascinating behind-the-scenes footage from the excellent BBC Earth series Blue Planet II, marine researchers got into their submarine and dove deep into the water in order to determine what happened to the body of a deceased whale. Once they reached the seabed, they found a frenzy of enormous sharks who were fighting for possession of the carcass. Believing the small submarine to be a competitor, the sharks began attacking the vehicle, scaring the occupants inside.

The Blue Planet II team dive to over 700 meters to see what happens to a whale carcass on the seabed. Whilst filming sharks as they feast, the sharks start to take a worrying interest in the submarine!

