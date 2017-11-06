Giant Sharks Attack a Small Submarine In Competition for a Whale Carcass on ‘Blue Planet’

The Blue Planet II team dive to over 700 meters to see what happens to a whale carcass on the seabed. Whilst filming sharks as they feast, the sharks start to take a worrying interest in the submarine!

In fascinating behind-the-scenes footage from the excellent BBC Earth series Blue Planet II , marine researchers got into their submarine and dove deep into the water in order to determine what happened to the body of a deceased whale. Once they reached the seabed, they found a frenzy of enormous sharks who were fighting for possession of the carcass. Believing the small submarine to be a competitor, the sharks began attacking the vehicle , scaring the occupants inside.

