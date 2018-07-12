A Cleverly Designed Flamethrower That Looks Like Giant Version of a Red BBQ Grill Ignition Lighter

Engineer Peter Sripol has put his incredible aeronautic skills to use on terra firma with a giant red BBQ lighter he fashioned out of a modified weed torch, electric ignition and a blowtorch that had been created at a different time.

it’s a modified weed torch so it can fit a normal butane bottle…with electric ignition …inside here I have my ….flamethrower thing you guys saw.. this is from the mini flamethrower thing we did a while ago. So super dangerous. …let’s not let’s not set my house on fire.