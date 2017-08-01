A Proud Giant Pouched Rat Mama Drags Her Human by the Sleeve to Show Off Her New Babies

A very proud African giant pouched rat who couldn’t wait to share the good news that she was a mother, excitedly dragged her human Ismerie Laurencin by the sleeve of her blouse to come and meet the new arrivals. These amazing rodents are part of APOPO, a Belgian non-profit organization that trains rats to sniff out tuberculosis and landmines in hard hit areas around the world.

APOPO is an innovative organisation that works to improve Tuberculosis detection in developing countries and, establish a cost and time effective solution to landmine clearance in post-conflict areas.

via National Geographic, Bored Panda