A Terrifying Giant 12 Foot Pumpkin Head Skeleton With a Fiery Chest and Realistic Animated LCD Eyes

With plenty of time before Halloween hits this October, The Home Depot is selling a giant 12-foot rotten pumpkin head skeleton that features posable vine-covered limbs and, like its predecessor, really creepy, animated LCD blue eyes that follow a person’s movements around the yard. The skeleton’s chest is lit with a fiery light from within. The skeleton comes in a kit, requires two people to assemble it upright, and requires a power adapter to light the eyes and the chest.

Summon souls to your ghostly gatherings with this 12 ft tall Pumpkin Skeleton. An imposing 12-foot height makes your lawn the talk of the neighborhood, and the LCD glowing eyes stare at those passing by. Posable arms let you create playful or scary setups to welcome trick-or-treaters to your treacherous retreat.

This spooky skeleton is part of the “Rotten Patch” Home Accents Holiday set.

Planting a putrid patch is easy with this wide-ranging selection of horrifying objects. Weather resistance helps withstand the evening’s forecast, ensuring your display stays perfectly in place. Many of the items in the Rotten Patch collection are ideal for indoor or outdoor use, letting you create a theme to overtake your entire yard and home.

via The Green Head