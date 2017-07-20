Giant 253-Foot Medieval Game of Thrones Tapestry Features Iconic Scenes From All Six Season

The talented folks at Tourism Ireland have created the Northern Ireland Game of Thrones Tapestry, a giant 253-foot-long medieval style tapestry illustrating some of the most iconic scenes from the first six seasons of HBO‘s Game of Thrones series. The tapestry will go up on display at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland starting on Saturday, July 22nd, 2017. Tourism Ireland will be adding a new panel to the work of art every week, during the seventh season, after each episode airs.

Harking back to Northern Ireland’s rich heritage of textile and linen manufacture,

the Northern Ireland Game of Thrones® Tapestry was hand-woven and hand-embroidered using linen sourced from one of the last surviving linen mills in Northern Ireland.

Traditional medieval tapestries of a similar size have taken upwards of 20 years to complete. We created 66 metres of this tapestry in under 3 months, to be followed by a new section every week, following the release of each new episode of Game of Thrones® season 7.

Before being woven and embroidered, each key scene and character from the show has to be painstakingly recreated and designed by artists and illustrators – condensing over 77 hours worth of storytelling into 77 metres of drawings.