Giant Maine Coon Cat Can Stand on His Hind Legs to Eat Food Off the Counter

A gorgeous giant Maine coon cat named Zeus is so tall that he can stand on his hind legs and rest his adorable paws on the counter. Zeus lives with his doting humans and an older feline sister. Zeus enjoys the simple things in life and is not shy about letting his humans know what he needs.

In my free time, I enjoy eating raw meat, lounging in sunbeams, and showing off my impressive paw and high-five skills. I’m also an expert at sitting on command.

Zeus can even feed himself from the counter with the approval of his humans.

As you can see, a healthy cat won’t hesitate to get his food. Even if he’s cared for, pampered, and has everything he wants, his instinct to find food is as strong as ever. We let him do this because we love seeing him proud of himself.

Of course, long haired cats need proper grooming. Luckily Zeus’ human is skilled at doing so.

via Boing Boing