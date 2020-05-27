A Marvelous Giant Laughing Kookaburra Sculpture

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

While stuck at his home, artist Dr. Farvadin Daliri used his time to build a giant laughing kookaburra to act as the official mascot of the Townsville Cultural Festival, a three-day event that celebrates the cultural diversity of Australia. Before bringing it over to the festival, Daliri drove this marvelous sculpture around with his truck through the streets of Brisbane, Queensland, where its giant visage and distinctive call brought smiles to resident’s faces.

Daliri’s daughter Rafaan proudly shared her father’s work on social media.