A Giant Guitar Pick Made Up of 100 Guitar Picks

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who enjoys experimenting with instruments, 3D printed an incredible 100 guitar picks in one giant handled pick. He tried it on an acoustic guitar, but it sounded too scratchy. He then tried it on an electric guitar, but he couldn’t really hear them when playing power chords. While it was very cool looking, Krantz only gave it a three out of ten.

Let me introduce the hundred pick guitar pick. Biblically accurate guitar pick is UNREAL…Biblical guitar pick three out of ten. It just lacks.

Krantz Previously Printed a Single Pick Out of Three Picks