A Yummy Cat Bed Shaped Like a Fluted Tart Crust That Comes With Plush Fruit to Keep Kitty Company

Your feline friend will love the touch of the soft bed as it snuggles up inside the “shell” of the cake, next to various pieces of fruit (cushions, of course). Get ready to fill up your social media feeds with all the cute pictures you will take of your cat enjoying this bed.

The feline-focused Japanese novelty company Felissimo has created an adorable cat bed shaped like the fluted crust of a fruit tart and even comes with hand stitched pillows in the shapes of various fruits and berries to keep kitty comfy and complete the look of a yummy desert. The bed fits cats of all sizes, as well as small dogs. This bed is available through Felissimo directly. For those not in Japan, this yummy bed could also be ordered through the Japan Trend Shop , though at twice the price.

