Mesmerizing Footage of a Giant Fire Millipede in Motion

While at the Marojejy National Park in Madagascar, wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured mesmerizing footage of a giant fire millipede crawling up a branch with its 160 red legs moving in stunning locomotion.

Millipedes have 2 pairs of legs for each one of their body segments and this one has about 160 legs (Millipedes do not have ‘1000 feet’). Some Millipedes may have up to 750 legs. When threatened by predators, millipedes curl up into a spiral to protect their soft underside and some millipedes produce irritating secretions.