Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Mesmerizing Footage of a Giant Fire Millipede in Motion

by on

While at the Marojejy National Park in Madagascar, wildlife photographer David Weiller (previously) captured mesmerizing footage of a giant fire millipede crawling up a branch with its 160 red legs moving in stunning locomotion.

Millipedes have 2 pairs of legs for each one of their body segments and this one has about 160 legs (Millipedes do not have ‘1000 feet’). Some Millipedes may have up to 750 legs. When threatened by predators, millipedes curl up into a spiral to protect their soft underside and some millipedes produce irritating secretions.

Giant Fire Millipede

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved