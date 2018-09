Musician David Chatterton of The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment shares the unique sound of a contrabassoon, particularly noting its wide tonal range. The giant instrument, created by Haydn and employed by Beethoven, appears to be twice the size of the man playing it.

