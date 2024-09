Thirsty Giant Anteater Whips His Long Tongue Back and Forth to Drink From a Sprinkler

A thirsty giant anteater named King Bumi who lives at the North Florida Wildlife Center in Lamont, Florida, eagerly whipped his long tongue back and forth while drinking from a sprinkler. The center used this opportunity to explain how fast an anteater’s tongue moves.

Did you know? Giant anteaters can whip their tongue back and forth nearly three times per second!