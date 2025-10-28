A Bouncy Ska Cover of the ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song

Musician JER (Jeremy Hunter) of Ska Tune Network performed a bouncy ska cover of the classic Ghostbusters theme song. As with previous videos, JER played every instrument on the song, including trumpet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, keyboard, bass, and guitar plus vocals. JER had recorded this song once before, but was happy to do it again when a viewer requested it.

HAPPY SKALLOWEEN! New (re)recording of a CLASSIC… GHOSTBUSTERS!!! This was one of those covers I did so long ago, it was overdue for a re-recording both for quality AND most of y’all weren’t around when I did it the first time. This cover was requested on PATREON! Patreon keeps the channel going.

