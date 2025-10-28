A Bouncy Ska Cover of the ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song

Musician JER (Jeremy Hunter) of Ska Tune Network performed a bouncy ska cover of the classic Ghostbusters theme song. As with previous videos, JER played every instrument on the song, including trumpet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, keyboard, bass, and guitar plus vocals. JER had recorded this song once before, but was happy to do it again when a viewer requested it.

HAPPY SKALLOWEEN! New (re)recording of a CLASSIC… GHOSTBUSTERS!!! This was one of those covers I did so long ago, it was overdue for a re-recording both for quality AND most of y’all weren’t around when I did it the first time. This cover was requested on PATREON! Patreon keeps the channel going.

JER’s Other Ska Covers

An Incredible Ska Cover of ‘Pure Imagination’ From ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’
A Badass One Man Ska Cover of ‘Linus & Lucy’
Multi-Instrumentalist Performs an Awesome Ska Cover of the Mii Channel Theme Song

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts