On their latest episode of Trailer Mix, Mashable Watercooler created a creepy new trailer for Ghostbusters that imagines the 1984 film as a slasher film.

Ain’t afraid of no ghost? Better think twice! This classic comedy about a group of paranormal scientists, gets a very terrifying and retro trailer remix! This new horror version may not tickle your funny bone, but it will definitely put a chill in your spine!