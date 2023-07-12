How To Safely Get Back Into a Capsized Canoe

DJ of The Bear Essentials explained how to get back into a canoe after it tips you over and dumps you into deep water during a solo trip.

how to empty a swamped canoe, flip it over, and then get in – all in deep water.

The first step is to right the capsized boat, the second is to bail out any water, and the third involves re-entering the canoe without tipping it over again. The most important thing to do while performing each step is to remain calm and focused.

Best piece of advice I can give here is to practice the technique so you can stay calm and perform it if you ever need to!