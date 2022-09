How to Pronounce Popular German Brands in German

Feli from Germany, a Bavarian ex-pat living in Cincinnati, Ohio, showed how to properly pronounce several popular German brands in their original German while offering a short history of each. The list included companies such as Audi, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, Haribo, and others.

There are so many German brands that are popular all over the world – which is awesome but it also means that people pronounce these brands very differently in different places.

via Digg