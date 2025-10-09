Beautiful Geothermal Dark Rye Bread Baked in the Volcanic Sands of Iceland’s Golden Circle

The baker at Laugarvatn Fontana in the Golden Circle of Iceland, showed how he makes a beautiful loaf of dark rye bread using the volcanic geothermal sands underground to act as his oven. This amazing process is one of the spa’s most popular attractions.

We make the bread following an old recipe, dig it into the warm ground and bake it for 24 hours, then we dig the bread up, and it’s delicious! Come and see for your self!

….The baking oven is always on, ensuring we get freshly geothermal baked rye bread for our guests to taste with butter and smoked trout.

Alison Grasso’s Experience in 2016

