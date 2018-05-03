Laughing Squid

Google Doodle Premieres a 360° Animation Honoring Pioneering Filmmaker Georges Méliès

The very first ever 360° Google Doodle celebrates the legendary French filmmaker and illusionist Georges Méliès, a pioneer of special effects and film techniques such as timelapse photography, dissolve shots, stop-action splicing and storyboards, all of which are still used in present day. Amongst his most famous works is the 1902 film “Le Voyage dans la Lune” (“A Trip to the Moon”), which features the iconic image of the man in the moon sporting a crashed space capsule from from his (facing) left eye.

Google Arts & Culture and Cinémathèque Française collaborated with Nexus Studios to present an animated compilation of Méliès’ films entitled “Back to the Moon“. This wonderful animation is available in both standard theatrical form and in Virtual Reality (VR)/360°.

A charming illusionist, an adventurous queen of hearts and an evil green man journey through early cinema, film magic and love. Back to the Moon celebrates the artistry of film director and magician Georges Méliès.

Le Voyage dans la lune

