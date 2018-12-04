Author George R. R. Martin Offers a Helpful Animated Guide to the Best Places for Pizza in New York City

While promoting his long-awaited new book of the Song of Ice and Fire series entitled Fire and Blood, author George R. R. Martin offered up a helpful and cleverly animated guide to the best places for pizza in New York City. Martin states that he prefers coal-fired (via dragon) over wood-fired pizza, although he admits that most New York pizza is good.

You can walk into any place in New York pizza street place, and get a slice, and it’s better than what you’ll get in 97% of America. But the very best are the handful of places that still have coal fired ovens. A coal fired oven gives the pizza a taste. It gives the crust a char and a smokiness that you get from any other thing.