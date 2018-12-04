Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Author George R. R. Martin Offers a Helpful Animated Guide to the Best Places for Pizza in New York City

by at on

George RR Martin NYC Pizza Guide

While promoting his long-awaited new book of the Song of Ice and Fire series entitled Fire and Blood, author George R. R. Martin offered up a helpful and cleverly animated guide to the best places for pizza in New York City. Martin states that he prefers coal-fired (via dragon) over wood-fired pizza, although he admits that most New York pizza is good.

You can walk into any place in New York pizza street place, and get a slice, and it’s better than what you’ll get in 97% of America. But the very best are the handful of places that still have coal fired ovens. A coal fired oven gives the pizza a taste. It gives the crust a char and a smokiness that you get from any other thing.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP